ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Shares Down 0.7%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.46. Approximately 1,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. ALPS Active REIT ETF comprises 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 23.59% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

