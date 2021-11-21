alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.76 ($20.19).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.37 ($22.01) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.48. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

