Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $58.73 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,250. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.