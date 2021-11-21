Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 16,868 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 493,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 258,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

