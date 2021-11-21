Amalgamated Bank Invests $306,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.59. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

