Amalgamated Bank Makes New $293,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,989 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 206.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

