Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Universal Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

