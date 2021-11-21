AMCI Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,456,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,976,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,669,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

