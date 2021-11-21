Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,430. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,085. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

