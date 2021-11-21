American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 410.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

