American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,045.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,932,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

