American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

