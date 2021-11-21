American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $833.86 million, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Software’s payout ratio is 162.96%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.