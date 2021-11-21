American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Trading Down 6.1%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $833.86 million, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.96%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Software by 8.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 234,664 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

