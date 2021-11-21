Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

APH opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

