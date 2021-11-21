ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Head-To-Head Survey

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ANA alerts:

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANA and Airbus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $6.87 billion 1.20 -$3.80 billion ($1.37) -3.47 Airbus $57.01 billion 1.70 -$1.29 billion $1.60 19.26

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than ANA. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -36.58% -23.02% -6.74% Airbus 7.64% 53.58% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ANA and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airbus 1 6 7 0 2.43

Airbus has a consensus price target of $32.32, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Airbus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than ANA.

Summary

Airbus beats ANA on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment covers air transportation services that include air transportation related operations such as airport passenger, ground handling services and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment handles airline ticketing and travel services. It also plans and markets travel packages that combine air transportation services offered by the ANA Group with lodging and other travel options. The Trade & Retail segment provides aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales, airport retail operations and other businesses related to air transportation. It also imports and sells paper, pulp and food products, imports and exports semiconductors and electronic components, provides adver

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.