Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.58 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 368.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 36.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

AA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,877. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

