Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.