Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

TFC stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,823. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

