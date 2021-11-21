Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 157,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TTEC by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

