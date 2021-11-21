Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 278,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,214. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

