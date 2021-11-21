Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Coty posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 9,778,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,073. Coty has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

