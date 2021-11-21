Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report sales of $130.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the lowest is $126.80 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $520.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $518.77 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,606,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $59,703,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $22,996,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 225,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,777. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

