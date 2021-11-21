Analysts Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $135.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky reported sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GSKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

GSKY stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

