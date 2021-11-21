Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $13.65

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 5,965,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,979. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.