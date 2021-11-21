Analysts Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) PT at $29.75

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 66,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 56,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

