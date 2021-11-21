Analysts Set Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) PT at $3.83

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 3,095,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,015. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.