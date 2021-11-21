Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 984,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

