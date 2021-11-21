Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,150.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

