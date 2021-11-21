Analyzing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.13 $18.38 million $1.40 10.14 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.44 $54.40 million $2.13 10.08

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 80.15% 9.26% 2.84% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 51.29% 11.27% 2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.