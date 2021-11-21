Analyzing Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON24 and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $156.94 million 4.99 $20.75 million ($0.18) -91.50 Black Knight $1.24 billion 9.37 $264.10 million $1.24 60.23

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -2.56% 1.03% 0.52% Black Knight 13.58% 12.92% 5.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ON24 and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75 Black Knight 0 1 5 0 2.83

ON24 currently has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 141.13%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Black Knight.

Summary

Black Knight beats ON24 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

