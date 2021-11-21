Analyzing Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Luby's alerts:

Luby’s has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luby’s and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $214.02 million 0.42 -$29.45 million ($0.80) -3.61 Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 3.40 $11.07 million $3.09 20.29

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luby’s. Luby’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Luby’s and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Luby’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47%

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Luby’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.