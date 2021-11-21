Analyzing Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Piper Jaffray Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 25.99 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

