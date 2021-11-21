Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $212.28, indicating a potential upside of 32.09%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Photronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11%

Volatility and Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.19 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.92 Photronics $609.69 million 1.41 $33.82 million $0.68 20.68

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.