Anaplan (PLAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLAN opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,648 shares of company stock valued at $33,341,145 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 16,021.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

