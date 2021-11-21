Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 513,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,034. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $765,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

