Anchor Neural World (ANW) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.27 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $8.27 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

