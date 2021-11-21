ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $332.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.52. 374,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,326. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.