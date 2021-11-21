Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,493,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $11,769,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

