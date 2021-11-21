Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS.

Shares of AMAT traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. 16,028,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,198. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.45.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials makes up about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

