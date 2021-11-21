Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,028,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.