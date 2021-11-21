AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 640,903 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $844.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.