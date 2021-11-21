AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,661 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 743,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $97.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,873. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.