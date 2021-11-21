AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000.

Denbury stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

