AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

