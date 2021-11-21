AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,511 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 151,006 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 230,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 160,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,953,000.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPRE opened at $40.33 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

