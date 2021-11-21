AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.82 and a 52-week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

