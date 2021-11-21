AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,453 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CarGurus by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 642,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,745 shares of company stock valued at $23,725,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

