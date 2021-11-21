AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,563 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $81,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,293,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

