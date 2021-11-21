Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.